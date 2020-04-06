Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAHC. Gabelli cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

