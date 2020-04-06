Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 490 ($6.45).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (down from GBX 515 ($6.77)) on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

PAGE opened at GBX 279.80 ($3.68) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 384.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 446.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of GBX 286.80 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $919.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.69.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pagegroup will post 3719.7910555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

