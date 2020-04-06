Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.