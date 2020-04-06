Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 207.36 ($2.73).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price (down from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on the stock. Finally, Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

RBS opened at GBX 101.75 ($1.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.