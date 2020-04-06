WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.90.

WCC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter.

WCC stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.