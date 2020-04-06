Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECA. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Encana during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Encana during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Encana by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Encana by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $3.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

