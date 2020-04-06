Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

CXO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Concho Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.