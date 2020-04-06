Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGAL. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 119.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

