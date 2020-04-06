Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for FGL Holdings Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FG)

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FGL in a research report issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FGL’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.00 million.

FG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FGL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

FG stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. FGL has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 1,185.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,085,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 1,239,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after buying an additional 1,061,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FGL by 9,490.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 1,022,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. FGL’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

