Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

TSM stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

