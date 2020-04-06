LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €116.11 ($135.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at €102.70 ($119.42) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.63.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

