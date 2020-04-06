BP plc (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. BP has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Survey: Benefytt Technologies and Its Competitors
Head to Head Survey: Benefytt Technologies and Its Competitors
Sonim Technologies vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis
Sonim Technologies vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis
Intercorp Financial vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis
Intercorp Financial vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis
Orthofix Medical Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Orthofix Medical Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Phibro Animal Health Corp Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Phibro Animal Health Corp Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report