Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.04.

BBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

