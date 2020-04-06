RPM International (RPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $56.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $77.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

