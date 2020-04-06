Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issued By Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.70.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $169.19 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.42.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after purchasing an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,388,000 after purchasing an additional 222,861 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.