Analysts Set Expectations for Epizyme Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Epizyme in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Epizyme stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 470,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,786,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 133.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $73,909.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,285 shares of company stock valued at $391,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

