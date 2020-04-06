William Blair Comments on Quest Diagnostics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.14. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

