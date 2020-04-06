Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$68.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.45 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSI. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$6.63 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$21.00. The stock has a market cap of $683.91 million and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 117.46%.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

