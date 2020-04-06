Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$47.02 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$36.48 and a twelve month high of C$105.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.57%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

