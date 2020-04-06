Brokers Issue Forecasts for Uni Select Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Uni Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$544.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.99 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Uni Select from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Uni Select stock opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $192.44 million and a PE ratio of -9.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.64. Uni Select has a fifty-two week low of C$4.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.66%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

