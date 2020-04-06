Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH):

3/30/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

3/30/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to .

3/20/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/19/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/5/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.