Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL):

4/1/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/20/2020 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

