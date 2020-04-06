Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Raymond James (RJF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raymond James (NYSE: RJF):

4/2/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

3/25/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/24/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2020 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

3/4/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $93.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 122.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 68,470 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 36.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Raymond James by 102.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

