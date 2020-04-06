Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV):
- 4/3/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/30/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.
- 3/3/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/28/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.
NYSE LYV opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.50 and a beta of 1.32.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
