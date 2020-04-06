Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV):

  • 4/3/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/30/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.
  • 3/3/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/28/2020 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

