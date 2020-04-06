Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ameriprise Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well-poised for growth, given its solid assets under management (AUM) balance and diversified investment portfolio. Moreover, its business restructuring initiatives (sale of the Home & Auto division and launch of federal savings bank) will likely aid revenues. Further, its enhanced capital deployments reflect a strong balance sheet position and will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, significant outflows in the Asset Management segment remain a major concern. Also, continuously increasing expenses (mainly due to advertising campaign and technology upgrades) are likely to hurt profitability.”

3/17/2020 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $189.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from to .

3/3/2020 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – Ameriprise Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

AMP stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

