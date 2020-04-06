Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is one of the largest independent non-OEM aircraft parts designers. Both commercial and defense aerospace markets offer immense growth opportunities for the company. It strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. The company is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy, improving productivity and meeting its customers’ requirements for production rate changes. However, it operates in a highly competitive market. Moreover, prolonged delays related to the Asco transaction is further escalating its expenses. The company has also underperformed the industry in the past year. Spirit AeroSystems has been incurring losses due to the grounding and subsequent suspension of Boeing's 737 program. The company has to detain its 2020 guidance for now.”

3/24/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $66.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/28/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 668,599 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

