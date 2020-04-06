JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM):

4/3/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

4/1/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/27/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

3/24/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/2/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $134.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $269.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

