Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

3/24/2020 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – STMicroelectronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – STMicroelectronics had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of STM opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

