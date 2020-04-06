Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Broadcom (AVGO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2020 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $333.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $340.00 to $303.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadcom delivered mixed fiscal first-quarter results, wherein earnings surpassed the estimates, while revenues lagged the same. Moreover, the company withdrew prior guidance for fiscal 2020, owing to coronavirus crisis-led uncertainty. Further, slowdown in IT spending, as estimated by IDC, remains an overhang. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is well poised to gain from roll outs of 5G smartphones in semiconductor space amid accelerated deployment of 5G. Further, synergies from acquisitions of Brocade, CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business are expected to boost Broadcom’s presence in infrastructure software vertical, in the days ahead. Broadcom is well-positioned to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G, backed by an expanding product portfolio.”

3/18/2020 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $308.00 to $264.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $378.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $370.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $366.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2020 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/12/2020 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $367.00 to $361.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $360.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $234.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.49. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,938 shares of company stock valued at $122,227,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

