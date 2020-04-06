Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Sell

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SVC. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $755.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.