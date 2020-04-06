Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to “Buy”

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Twin Disc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.15.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.