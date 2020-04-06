Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.63 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

