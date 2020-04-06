VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,913.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 29,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,721,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,325,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

