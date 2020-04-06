Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Titan Medical from to in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.92.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.50. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

