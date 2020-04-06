Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Torchlight Energy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Torchlight Energy Resources stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 6,171.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

