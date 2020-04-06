Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Trust conducts business through the sale and lease of lands owned by the company, retaining oil and gas royalties, temporary cash investments and the overall management of the land owned by Texas Pacific. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

TPL stock opened at $457.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $557.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.56. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 96.55%. The company had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 22.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $787.75 per share, with a total value of $72,473.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,941 shares of company stock worth $1,466,226. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

