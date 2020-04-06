Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,794,205.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,947,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.