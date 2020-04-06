Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a current ratio of 883.05.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 841,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

