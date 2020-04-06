XP (NYSE:XP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

XP (NYSE:XP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XP. Citigroup raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $43.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XP. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth $211,860,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth $210,213,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth $198,944,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth $94,368,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter worth $66,570,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Analyst Recommendations for XP (NYSE:XP)

