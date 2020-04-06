Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

YAMHF opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

