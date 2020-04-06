ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

