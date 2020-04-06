Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Coherent, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Coherent in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coherent from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Coherent stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.79. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Coherent by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,755,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.