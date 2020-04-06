Masonite International Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masonite International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of DOOR opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $931.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $31,278,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 868.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after acquiring an additional 276,185 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,046,000 after purchasing an additional 147,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

