Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Cut by Analyst

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Envestnet in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Envestnet from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.58.

NYSE ENV opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,744 shares of company stock worth $7,384,595 in the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,580,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares in the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,161,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 142,631 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.