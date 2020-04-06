KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $6.13 on Monday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

