Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Decreased by Analyst

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NYSE:INN opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,193,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 326,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

