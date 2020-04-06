MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MarketAxess from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $387.27 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $241.12 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

