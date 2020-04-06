Seaport Global Securities Comments on Stepan’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stepan in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Stepan stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

