Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

NYSE:CLF opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

