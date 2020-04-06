Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

NYSE CFX opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,529,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 951.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

