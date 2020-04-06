Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Colfax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

NYSE CFX opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,529,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 951.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Earnings History and Estimates for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Colfax Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
Colfax Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
Brokers Issue Forecasts for ChemoCentryx Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for ChemoCentryx Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Cut by Barrington Research
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Cut by Barrington Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report